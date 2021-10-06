Biden-Bernie $3.5 T budget includes billions in cash to illegals

















President Joe Biden’s budget includes a provision that provides billions of dollars in cash to illegal aliens with children, Free Beacon reports.

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill extends the Child Tax Credit to anyone in the United States who provides an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. Social security numbers are currently required. Democrats don’t want safeguards on our money. They want their votes with our money.

There is tremendous fraud in the system already. As one example, the US sends social security payments to children who have not even stepped foot on US soil.

The payout to illegals will be $250 to $300 tax dollars per child. One report states that it doesn’t even have to be their child, but only a child they claim responsibility.

A survey from the Pew Research Center found that roughly 675,000 children are not eligible for a Social Security number. The tax credit expansion (welfare) for illegal aliens will then be between $2.025 billion to $2.43 billion a year. Other estimates put the total number of illegal children residing in the United States at more than 800,000.

Welfare policy expert Samuel Hammond said the potential payout for illegals under the expanded Child Tax Credit exceeds the per capita income of many migrants’ home countries.

“Consider that the value of the CTC for an infant child is now $3,600 per year. That alone represents 40 percent of Colombia’s per capita income and nearly 120 percent of Haiti’s. This is why countries with unconditional welfare benefits also tend to have relatively restrictive immigration laws,” Hammond wrote in American Compass. “America’s historical openness to immigration, in contrast, has in large part been enabled by rules and program structures that minimize the fiscal cost of lower-wage migrants.”

Democrats want to change all that while our borders are wide open.

