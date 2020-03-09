Dems won’t have to remove 209,000 ineligible voters from the rolls

A judge in Wisconsin ruled in January that 209,000 names must be removed from the voter rolls. Three Democrats charged with removing the names refused and the League of Women Voters filed suit to keep the names on the rolls. A three-judge panel on an appeals court overturned the ruling at the end of February, saying the names get to stay over an interpretation of the law.

Wisconsin is a battleground state and legitimate voter rolls are crucial.

Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy ruled that the commission will be fined $50 per day until it starts removing the roughly 230,000 voters off the rolls. Malloy is also fining commission members Ann Jacobs, Julie Glancey and Mark Thomsen $250 per day until they start doing the work.

The three Democrats refused to remove the names.

The judge’s ruling was in favor of a lawsuit by a conservative law firm. That ruling was followed by a lawsuit by the League of Women Voters, a far-left organization. They wanted to stop the purge.

The federal lawsuit asks a federal judge to stop Malloy’s order to immediately remove the registrations of 234,000 Wisconsin voters. They claim the judge didn’t give them enough time.

According to an Associated Press report, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, and the Republican-controlled state legislature pressured the federal court to dismiss – or at least put on hold – the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin’s lawsuit on the basis that the case in Ozaukee County was still ongoing.

It was overturned and it’s on appeal.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

I have worked the polls in New York and what I have found is that as soon as the voting is over, the union guys who man the machines run to the machines and miraculously find ballots of people we didn’t know voted. But did they vote?

There is also a problem with people showing up on the day of the vote and putting in a ballot. There are no real checks in place to determine if they are eligible. When we went door-to-door canvassing, one woman told us her parents voted in the New York elections and the Arizona elections. They were all relatives of a local Democrat lawmaker.

Wisconsin was very close in 2016 and every vote counts. These 209,000 people were offered an opportunity to remain on the rolls and declined or didn’t respond. The areas affected have a large concentration of Democrats.

The three Democrats who refused to purge the rolls were found in contempt in January.

THE VOTERS WHO MOVED STAY ON THE ROLLS

A Wisconsin appeals court at the end of February overturned Judge Malloy’s ruling that ordered the removal of up to 209,000 people from the state’s voter rolls, handing Democrats a victory in the case. They also vacated the contempt order.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which brought the case on behalf of three voters, said it would appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. “Wisconsin deserves clean elections in 2020,” Rick Esenberg, the group’s president and general counsel, said in a statement.

The high court had previously declined to take the case before it was heard by the appeals court.