MSM spreads Red China propaganda, says term ‘Wuhan Virus’ is ‘racist’

The Wuhan virus, as people have called it since we became aware of it — based on its point of origin – is now a “racist” term. One person who labeled it racist is a prominent reporter named David Guru who contributes to MSNBC, NBC News, Bloomberg TV, Marketplace, and NPR. He has a big megaphone.

The PC nuts are trying to make non-racist terms into racism. They want to control the language to control our thoughts, ultimately.

They started to make this claim after the Secretary of State used it and Red China balked.

FYI: Calling #COVID19 the “Wuhan Virus” is racist. — David Gura (@davidgura) March 9, 2020

It’s an absurd comment. It’s only called the Wuhan Virus since it originated in Wuhan, not because people are prejudiced against the Chinese people. Perhaps he should go back and condemn people who call the Spanish flu, the Spanish flu. That flu didn’t even originate in Spain.

The only reason the media is upset with the term ‘Wuhan Virus’ is that the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used it.

The media is actually spreading Red China propaganda. The Red Chinese say SOS Pompeo is “slandering the country.’ They want to control our speech also.

China says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “slandering’’ the country by repeatedly referring to the new coronavirus as “Wuhan virus” in reference to its city of originhttps://t.co/K1WLaHQqXv — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 9, 2020

The U.S. media is now doing the work of the Chinese Communist government that seeks to control us.

We found this montage of the media calling it the ‘Wuhan Virus.’

Those in the media have been the ones calling it “the Wuhan virus/coronavirus” for weeks, so I guess they were being racist/bigoted this whole time. pic.twitter.com/ibogMw3rK0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 9, 2020

CNN has been calling it the ‘Wuhan Virus.’

CNN: – Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) will meet again Thursday to decide whether to declare the Wuhan virus a “public health emergency”https://t.co/SbqXtz3kGQ pic.twitter.com/zbBHTpGZnU — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 9, 2020

CNN is also condemning the term since the Secretary of State used it.

Flgargrantly dishonest tweet. Notice the timestamp is missing from the CNN tweet. That’s because the scientific community stopped calling it “the Wuhan virus” when it became clear it was going to be found everywhere. https://t.co/XBH2uYZ9Tz — Josh (@jesteinf) March 9, 2020

More Media propaganda:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo switches #COVID19 name to Wuhan virus while China foreign ministry’s spokesperson says ”The epidemic is a global challenge. It has not been established conclusively that the virus originated in China.”

https://t.co/91Efktj0mA — Sari Arho Havrén (@SariArhoHavren) March 7, 2020

The social media trolls have picked up the slander of SOS Pompeo:

On Fox & Friends, Mike Pompeo and Pete Hegseth try to rebrand the coronavirus as “Wuhan virus.” (h/t .@tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/6FuCSxMHxt — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 6, 2020