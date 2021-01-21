Dems wore body armor today…but peasants will be banned from wearing it

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan G. Jacobson of Poughkeepsie penned legislation to ban body armor ownership for anyone except police officers.

Jacobson won’t grandfather any body armor purchased before the ban goes into effect. As if that’s not enough, all vests people now own must be turned over to police within two weeks under threat of fines and/or imprisonment.

Body armor is not dangerous. It’s self-defense only. So, why does he want to ban it from the peasants? Does he want to be able to kill us?

VESTS FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE

According to a Newsweek writer, several Democratic members of Congress opted to wear body armor to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The elite will have body armor. Hmmmm….

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.