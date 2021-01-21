Dems wore body armor today…but peasants will be banned from wearing it

Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan G. Jacobson of Poughkeepsie penned legislation to ban body armor ownership for anyone except police officers.

Jacobson won’t grandfather any body armor purchased before the ban goes into effect. As if that’s not enough, all vests people now own must be turned over to police within two weeks under threat of fines and/or imprisonment.

Body armor is not dangerous. It’s self-defense only. So, why does he want to ban it from the peasants? Does he want to be able to kill us?

VESTS FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE

According to a Newsweek writer, several Democratic members of Congress opted to wear body armor to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The elite will have body armor. Hmmmm….

Some of the Democrats at the inauguration are wearing body armor, ABC reports. — Dimi Reider (@reider) January 20, 2021

.@kasie reports at least one Democratic member wore body armor to the Inauguration. “This building still bears the physical scars.” — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 20, 2021

Billionaire 30-year-old Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump: “Many of us are … working to get body armor, which is a reimbursable purchase we can make. Our expectation is someone may try to kill us.” pic.twitter.com/rc0i1QzKLl — August Takala (@AugustTakala) January 14, 2021

