Liz Cheney has her first primary challenger

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard will challenge to Rep. Liz Cheney in a primary. This follows her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

“Liz Cheney’s longtime opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for Impeachment shows just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming,” Bouchard said in his announcement, calling for leaders who “stand up for America” and “fight for our way of life.”

Cheney, who won reelection by over 44 points in 2020. She was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach after the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, have called for her to resign her post as chair of the Republican conference. More than half of the House Republicans voted to have her step down from her leadership position.

There will be others.

Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard files primary challenge to House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney. https://t.co/7mM632abmG — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 20, 2021

Related