Dems wouldn’t pass the rescue bill without infuriatingly unrelated pork

Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats would only pass the $2 trillion rescue package if the bill included billions in Democrat pork that have nothing to do with the virus or helping the American people.

The bill includes an expedited FDA review of sunscreen products, a refurbishing of a rundown museum, money for the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, money for housing, money for NASA, and a half-million dollars for a water project in Utah, dollars for the Smithsonian, and more.

Senator Kennedy said there is $26 billion in Treasury that belongs to Americans and he couldn’t get that information released so the money could be given to Americans who need it.

THE HATEFUL, SELFISH USA

This is truly disgusting. The virus has become a vehicle of corruption with no regard for Americans. As Democrat socialists blow as much of our money as they can, they are also blaming the President for the virus.

One columnist at the activist rag the NY Times calls it the ‘rump Virus.’ Another far-left writer at the ‘newspaper’ claims that Evangelicals enabled the virus by voting for the President.

That is literally insane.

On Friday, Opinion contributor Katherine Stewart said evangelicals are to blame for the coronavirus crisis. She headlined the trash, “The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved by Evangelicals.”

Stewart even saw the President’s hope that he could open the country up at Easter as part of a sinister plot.

This isn’t simply nuts, it’s nasty and vicious.

Then we have people on the right who think China deliberately released this contagion. Communists are capable of anything but there isn’t an ounce of evidence that this was a plot.

We must start thinking about what’s best for the American people and none of this is it.

We either come out of this thing less-selfish and more aware or we bow to the socialists. We can’t go on the way we are going.