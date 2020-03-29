Social distancing extended to April 30, possible 200,000 deaths in US

President Trump thinks we could reach our peak in two weeks. He’s hopeful. The federal guidelines will now recommend social distancing continue until April 30. Details will be rolled out on March 31st.
Dr. Fauci said the models are not definitive. Earlier, on CNN, he told Jake Tapper we’re going to have millions of cases, 100,000 to 200,000 deaths. It’s quite a remarkable statement given there aren’t even 35,000 deaths worldwide. Watch the 2nd video below.
While Dr. Fauci said models are good, they are only as good as the assumptions put into the model. The assumptions change from one country to another. For example, our population is 8 to 9 years younger than Italy’s and we see this illness affecting younger people.
Don’t get anxious about the model, Dr. Fauci said, we are pushing the social distancing until April 30th as the extreme.
We have more cases because we are doing far more testing, the President added.
Stock futures went down on the news of the extension of social distancing.
Watch:
DR. FAUCI SAID HE EXPECTS 100,000 TO 200,000 DEATHS
Bloomberg announced that top U.S. infectious disease scientist Dr. Fauci said U.S. deaths could reach 200,000, but called it a moving target. New York’s fatalities neared 1,000, more than a third of the U.S. total at this time.
Earlier on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fauci said that, based on what he’s seeing, the U.S. could experience between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.
“We’re going to have millions of cases,” Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, noting that projections are subject to change, given that the disease’s outbreak is “such a moving target.”
He added that it is the worst-case scenario and the truth might be somewhere in between.
The models have been wrong so far. Hopefully, that continues.
Not too sure about the good doctor who supports WHO.
From what it sounded like they are still using Italy as a metric. There are SO many contributing factors with Italy they shouldn’t even be in the equation. This is what I wrote to my son:
The main reason Italy is suffering SO much is; right in the middle of Wuhan’s outbreak China had PSA’s in Italy telling everyone to go hug a Chinese. Northern Italy is Full of Chinese factories with migrants from China. Not only the hugs, but there were constant flights INTO Italy from Wuhan. Then, not only THAT; the Chinese tests Sent to Italy, among other countries, fail at a rate of 70 and 80%. How many seriously infected Chinese from Wuhan went to Italy and Hugged Italians. You may as well take the virus and pour it into the water supply. Almost all the cases in Italy are IN that area of Chinese dominance. Is it any wonder Italy has over 10,000 deaths. Hell, maybe that is why China’s statistics are static. They sent all their infected to Italy.
There’s more to the equation that just the American economy. Because we are so reliant on China they are also part of the equation. As our economy and various industries collapse it has a rippling effect on the supply chain. We have a considerable slowdown which means China has to slow down. China will expect to have a demand surge once their country’s virus issue is mitigated. Instead our economic demand is shrinking causing a demand collapse in China. They will have the same issue as the US with attempting to restart an economic engine to pre-virus levels. As this downturn cycle continues it will take even more time to restart and regain higher levels. The compounding factor will escalate with time.
The cycles they referenced today show New York at their peak around mid-April, as the President stated. But that is not the rest of the country. Many states are lagging New York. Other states will be at their peak at the end of April. This mean economic activity will be lagging by at least 30 days, if not more. This puts an even greater strain on this economy and China’s problem with demand collapse. One thing is for certain. We damn well better hope the models they are using are full of problems, otherwise we are in for a long haul.
I’m sure the President doesn’t dare mention civil unrest when it comes to deaths because of isolation. If the models are correct there could very well be more actions like this where people will begin to take the law into their own hands because of “outsiders”. It’s the very first thing I imagined when he spoke of deaths related to the economy halting. This would be the first indicator of things to come.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/armed-maine-residents-try-to-forcibly-quarantine-out-of-towners-by-blocking-their-road-with-a-tree/
Just fyi: Here in Wisconsin, our ‘Safer at Home’ order lasts till April 24.