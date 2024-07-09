Dengue Fever Coming In with ‘Travelers’ & Our Borders Are Open

According to the CDC, the dengue virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which also spreads Zika, chikungunya, and other viruses.

This should serve as a reminder. No one is vetted for diseases when they come in illegally.

According to the CDC, up to 400 million people are infected by one of four dengue viruses each year. Approximately 100 million people get sick from infection, and 40,000 die from severe dengue.

In its most recent warning, the CDC said countries in the Americas reported more than 9.7 million dengue cases, twice as many as the 4.6 million cases reported in 2023.

As of July 2, all dengue cases in New York are from travelers. No cases are locally transmitted yet.

Hmm…could these “travelers” be illegal aliens? And why are our borders open with no one checking their health status?

Sadly, the poorest communities are getting illegals. Some of them are sick, and these communities are ill-equipped to care for them. Also, the gangs like these communities because they can recruit their children.

Biden Democrats did this.

The vaccine for it doesn’t work.

Contemporary mortality with Dengue fever < 1% with early adequate IV therapy. Takeda wise to pull their BLA for dengue vaccine from US markets. Not safe or effective. Vaccines are not viable in managing infectious disease outbreaks. Widespread vaccination promotes resistant…

They’re pouring in, and not very many leave.

Straight from the ICE FY 2023 report.

Straight from the ICE FY 2023 report.