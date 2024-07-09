German Court Bans Right-Wing Party from Possessing Guns

A German court banned members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party from owning or possessing guns. They claim they can’t own firearms under the country’s weapons law because the party has been deemed a suspected extremist group.

How long before Democrats deem Republicans a suspected extremist group?

On Monday, the Dusseldorf Administrative Court ruled that a married couple must surrender all their firearms. The court dismissed the couple’s lawsuit over revoking their firearms possession permits.

Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence agency has formally suspected the AfD of working to undermine the country’s democratic constitution. An administrative court upheld that designation in May and rejected an AfD lawsuit over it.

The married couple has a large number of firearms. The husband has 197 weapons. The wife has 27 weapons. They must now either turn over or destroy their weapons. They are also required to give up any ammunition.

However, the Dusseldorf court will allow an appeal against the decision because of its potentially important implications for other political party members.

It sounds like they’re after any right-wing party.

The AfD Doesn’t Seem Like It’s a Terror Group

I can’t say if there are any terrorists in the party, but it just seems like a conservative party.

The right-wing parties are starting to win a record number of seats in Europe, and the Left won’t tolerate any loss of power.

Germany is so far gone that they want to have pre-crime laws.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced recently that a package of new measures will be considered to tackle the rise of far-right extremism. She wants to find them as early as possible before they do anything and has a 13-point plan.

In the best Orwellian fashion, she won’t limit herself to groups proven to be violent; she’ll go after a group’s “threat potential” and use it as grounds for investigations. This way, the proceedings should be faster and less weighed down by bureaucracy [like peoples’ rights?].