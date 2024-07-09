After 50 Years as a Hack, Biden Says He’s a Victim of Party Elites

Biden, who has spent fifty years as a political hack, is now pretending he is under fire from elites. After serving as vice president in the White House for two terms and nearly four decades in the Senate, thanks to Dixiecrats, Biden wants to pretend he is not one of the elites.

Ironically, far-left NBC ‘News’ called him out for it. It’s nice when legacy media finally tells the truth.

Biden is trying to claim the fight isn’t that he’s unfit. The fight is between “party elites” and the voters. He wants you to think he is for the people as he floods the country with foreigners to dilute the vote.

As NBC said, his resume is “an establishment résumé if there ever was one.”

However, NBC’s moment of enlightenment only lasted for paragraphs. They say those calling for his ouster were “never firmly behind him.”

NBC said, Biden made the point, angrily at times, in an 18-minute interview Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I don’t care what those big names think,” Biden said after the hosts listed some prominent Democrats who’ve called for him to step aside. “They were wrong in 2020; they were wrong in 2022 about the red wave. They were wrong in 2024.”

Joe Biden is holding the entire Democratic Party hostage. He woke up this morning and sent them a ransom letter saying, ‘You better stick with me and no one gets hurt.’ Next thing you know, he’s blaming the elites for what’s happening right now. Joe Biden would be nowhere if it… pic.twitter.com/2Lx6oYU2P4 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 8, 2024