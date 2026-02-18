Denied a Tax RATE Hike on the Rich, Zohran Will Skewer the Middle Class

Communist Mayor Mamdani has set up a financial Sophie’s Choice for New York City. Either Hochul taxes the rich or he soaks the middle class. Rick Scott noted the familiar losing proposition that socialism inevitably brings about.

“Surprise, surprise… it took Mamdani less than 3 months to demand a massive tax rate hike. It’s the same old story where socialists promise everything for “free,” then demand hardworking Americans pay the price. Socialism NEVER works,” Scott wrote on X.

Zohran went up to Albany and found out that Kathy Hochul and the legislature will not tax the rich any more. They know that the rich are paying 50% of their income in taxes, they pay most of the bills, and they will leave if they’re taxed anymore. Just look at California: even Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is getting out.

Mamdani then went to the microphone like a lost puppy to say he’s going to have to tax the middle class instead. He plans to raise the real estate tax rate to just under 10% to begin, but it is only the beginning. He’s going to have to skewer the middle class in New York City. The problem is it is the socialist camel’s nose under the tent.

However, the city taxes are low. New York City tax rate hasn’t been raised in 23 years. It is 18 1/2% but taxes have gone up to pay for services. They don’t pay much. The problem is the money will go for government groceries, free buses, and other inane ideas.

Senator Scott said correctly that it’s a typical form of socialist [communist] governance: when one group runs out of money, they go to the next wealthiest.

The mayor plans to tax the homes of the lower middle class.

The hike is a threat, and he thinks Kathy Hochul and the legislature will cave, but it won’t work. The shallow hollow man is absolutely clueless.

The city has been drained of funds, and the only reasonable way to save it is to start cutting. They have spent enormous amounts of money on a million illegal aliens and expect the middle class to pay for it. It won’t work. Mandani thinks that he’s handed a bomb to Hochul, but she’d be foolish to respond.

He is also raiding retirees’ funds to pay for the unproductive residents.

🚨 JUST IN: After just 45 DAYS in office, Mayor Zohran Mamdani just said he’ll be “forced to raid the rainy day fund, retiree health benefits reserve, AND increase property taxes” to fund his BS promises Those are HIS WORDS! NYC is circling the drain pic.twitter.com/XbGo1u4zq0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 17, 2026

Mandani has ruled out the obvious: reducing spending in his ridiculous 127 billion proposed budget. Schools have ridiculous rules about small class sizes, and job growth is sluggish. For Zohran’s budget to work, the city’s economy would have to grow faster than the national GDP over the next four years, and it’s not going to happen. Zohran Kwame needs to take some courses in economics and math. The city has been greatly damaged by previous mayors, and there is no money. It has been sucked dry, beginning with communist mayor Bill de Blasio.

New York City’s ignorant children voted for this guy. We need some better parenting.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared that property taxes will require a 9.5% hike across NYC to make up for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s refusal to hike taxes on NY’s wealthy. https://t.co/Pm5tpxqBZJ pic.twitter.com/f5JJdM4CqN — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2026

People in New York City voted stupidly.