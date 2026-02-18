The Islamo-Fascists of NYC Are Serious About Coming for Our Dogs

Sentinel reported that one of Zohran Mamdani’s allies, who helped get him elected, indicated on X that the administration is coming for the dogs. Islamo-fascists don’t believe dogs should be allowed indoors. Allegedly, dogs are unclean. As I mentioned, it isn’t just about the dogs; they want control.

Ida Turan is Iranian, and she said the same thing in this X post. I don’t know how accurate her historical take is, but she is right about the radical Islamists’ plan to take over New York City. She is correct about the Islamo-fascists of Iran.

They don't just want our dogs; they want our freedom to have dogs. It's about dominance and control.

Rep. Randy Fine seems to be a lone voice in sticking up for our dogs, and Democrats demand he resign, falsely claiming he’s a bigot.

If they want to live under Sharia, there are plenty of countries they can go to.

I hope Americans wake up and realize that Muslims do not want to take away only your dogs. They want to take away your freedom of having dogs. It is about control and dominance. This pro-Palestinian Mamdani supporter Nerdeen Kiswani just posted that finally NYC is coming to… pic.twitter.com/xtbqUA8djy — Ida Turan 🇮🇷 ایده توران (@iranidaturan) February 17, 2026

Shia and Sunni Muslims have been at war for centuries.

“I hope Americans wake up and realize that Muslims do not want to take away only your dogs. They want to take away your freedom of having dogs. It is about control and dominance.

This pro-Palestinian Mamdani supporter, Nerdeen Kiswani, just posted that finally NYC is coming to Islam. She means Islam is taking over New York. She added that dogs definitely have a place in society, but just not as indoor pets. Kiswani said, like we have said all along, they are unclean.

Kiswani puts herself in a position to dictate what her host society in the West should look like.

Then Congressman Randy Fine replied that if they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one. As an Iranian and a Muslim, I am totally in line with this statement. He is totally right. I have been to Mecca, and I own a dog myself. But then Jake Tapper, the CNN guy, came to the rescue, screaming about disgusting bigotry.

@GavinNewsom said, “Resign now, you racist slob.” Apparently, the Governor of California is not educated enough to know that Islam is not a race. He does not seem to understand that Muslims can actually choose to be civilized, respectful citizens and not dominating savages.

This is not about dogs. This is not about Islam. It is about control and domination.

I am Iranian. We have been through this before. Iranians are Muslims. Our Shah, our kingg his first name was “Mohammad” Reza for God’s sake. But still, they managed to take power in Iran in the name of Islam.

Back in 1979, Islamists had no luck until France welcomed Khomeini as a refugee. There [They are] the same exact cult.

The pro-Palestine leftists helped him to portray the Shah of Iran as the ultimate enemy, a corrupt regime that must be annihilated.

Among all Shah’s crimes, being pro-West, pro-US, pro-Israel, supportive of women’s rights, his worst crime was loving dogs. Not just as family members, but he also funded and equipped hospitals for pets. The leftist liberals, Democrats, and corrupt elite in academia and media portrayed this monster as a freedom fighter, spread lies about the Shah, and rioted against him on the BBC.

They enabled Islamists, secretly gave weapons to them. They took Iran and toppled the Shah through extreme violence.

Now in Iran, dogs are not legally allowed as pets. People still have them, of course, but they have to hide them and wait until dark to take them out. Because authorities not only seize them and kill them, but also fine them massively or punish by 70 lashes.

This is the reality under Shia Islamic rule of the Islamo-leftists. The issue with many Americans is that they only know Sunni Islam from 9/11.

But Mamdani, Khomeini, and Khamenei are Shia Muslims. They play the oppressed card and use Islam as a tool for power. Mamdani’s mother was partying with Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos at Epstein’s place in 2009. He has been groomed to seize power behind this façade of a grassroots pro-Palestine Muslim.

And just like in Iran, the enablers, which I call traitors, are the Democrats and the corrupt elite in academia and media. So Americans, please do not be naive. Do not hand your freedom to these enemies of life. Protect what you have unapologetically and fiercely.

Otherwise, you will have to fight to get it back, just like Iranians are still fighting today. Do not think it will not happen to you. It will if you do not stand up now. Choose freedom. Do not give in to their lies. Choose dogs. Be like @RepFine not @jaketapper.”

