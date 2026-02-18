President Trump Directs FEMA to Take Over the Potomac River Crisis

“I cannot allow incompetent Local ‘leadership’ to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone,” Trump wrote on X.

FEMA is not even being paid thanks to Democrats and their shutdown.

Trump’s action is necessary, but D.C.’s disaster is now a federal problem for which he will get no reward. It’s an environmental disaster and a serious health problem. Wes Moore continually claimed it wasn’t a problem and that he would drink the water. Moore stood by while human excrement flooded the Potomac and did nothing.

Governor Wes Moore is blaming President Trump at this point and pretending the spill is contained. He posted to X:

Mr. President, this spill is basically contained. So could you approve the @FEMA

funding to help Western Maryland rebuild after the historic floods last year? @Sec_Noem, tagging you here too for good measure. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Governors and local officials are front and center. They are supposed to handle their crises. It is their fault. D.C. water was in charge, not the federal government.

D.C. ‘s water manager got rid of as many white men as possible and has people of color in charge. However, were they qualified?

DC Water’s Manager David Gadis:

“We had too many white men in charge”

“The executives should reflect the city” DC just had the largest sewage spill in US history: 240 gallons in one month FLOODING the Potomac pic.twitter.com/shQ9rZfWJV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026

As Legal Insurrection states:

“This crisis illustrates the predictable consequences of neglected maintenance and questionable spending priorities by DC Water, resulting from political and managerial choices that prioritized image and amenities over core infrastructure, with downstream Maryland communities bearing the public‑health impacts.

We also took a look at DC Water’s 9,900% error in reporting E. coli levels after the spill, which reported 242,000 MPN/100 mL as 2,420 and may have ultimately been the result of the agency’s emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, rather than concentration on mission priorities (e.g., technical competence and accurate, safety‑critical testing procedures and interpretation).

During my last report, I noted that the Potomac Interceptor release is poised to become the largest sewage spill in U.S. history. The release is not anticipated to be fully contained for weeks.

President Trump is taking over and might also rebuild the Key Bridge, which Moore has neglected for two years.

Trump weighs in on Potomac sewage disaster: “It is clear Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity.“ pic.twitter.com/HyHazgzcS1 — Spencer Brown (@SpencerBrown) February 16, 2026

It is becoming the worst wastewater catastrophe in American history. This should be national news, but the media is focused on Nancy Guthrie and ignoring their incompetent Democrat leadership in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage are pouring into the Potomac, and the Democrats don’t care a whit. They are too busy putting their far-far-left agenda through and shutting down the government.

The disaster went unchecked, one of the main responsibilities of governors.

INSANE: Despite a BILLION GALLONS of raw sewage pouring into the Potomac River running through DC, DC’s Director of Environment is saying it’s NO BIG DEAL, and that he’ll still be eating fish caught in the Poo River Democrats are proving their “environmentalism” is a SCAM,… pic.twitter.com/qHTqojOKjx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 17, 2026

In a Monday afternoon social media post, Trump accused Maryland Gov. Wes Moore—a Democrat—of “gross mismanagement,” calling the spill “a result of incompetent Local and State Management of Essential Waste Management Systems.” He also attacked Moore for his role overseeing the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which collapsed in March 2024.

So Moore is blaming the administration while the administrations of DC, Maryland, and Virginia do nothing and take no responsibility. Instead, Moore lied and said it was contained. He would even drink the water.

“The President has his facts wrong—again. Since the last century, the federal government has been responsible for the Potomac Interceptor, which is the origin of the sewage leak. For the last four weeks, the Trump administration has failed to act, shirking its responsibility and putting people’s health at risk,” Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Moore, told The Hill.

He also blamed the EPA, but never once asked it to get involved. He is only talking about it now because the federal government is taking over his job.

“Notably, the president’s own EPA explicitly refused to participate in the major legislative hearing about the cleanup last Friday. Apparently the Trump administration hadn’t gotten the memo that they’re actually supposed to be in charge here,” Moussa added.

Americans have to vote for better people. Moore lied about earning a Bronze Star, his family history, and he continues to lie.