Denmark Study Shows Pfizer & Moderna VE Disappears in 3-6 Months

A Denmark study of vaccine effectiveness (VE) shows both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine benefits essentially disappear after 3 to six months.

“The data does show that during the 91 to 150 day waning period of vaccine effectiveness, the vaccinated group who used Pfizer were 76.5% more likely to be infected with a variant versus the unvaccinated population. And the vaccinated group who used Moderna were 39.3% more likely to be infected with a variant versus the unvaccinated population. No one in the group had natural immunity.

The study shows the vaccinated groups are more likely to be infected with Omicron than the unvaccinated population.

However, the study doesn’t say how many people were vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna or not vaccinated at all. The study could show that the vaccines don’t work for Omicron if the Omicron infections are the same as the vaccination rates for Pfizer and Moderna. But it might not show that vaccinated people are more susceptible to Omicron.

The researchers conclude people should get the booster.

