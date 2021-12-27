Watch Woman Rob Rite-Aid While Wielding a Pickaxe in 3rd World LA

A viral video shows a woman armed with a PICKAXE shoplifting in broad daylight at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles.

Shoppers videotaped the bizarre scene on Thursday as the woman walked up and down the aisles with the weapon slung over her shoulder.

She reportedly threatened employees and customers and warned that she would come back as she walked out with a basket full of merchandise.

It comes as Democrat LA and cities throughout California continue to be plagued by robberies amid the state’s zero bail policies.

“I’m not f*****g around,” she says as an employee tries to ask her to stop as she makes a grab for beauty products.

“I don’t want to smell like sh** when I’m knocking these b****** out,” she adds as she drops a spray into the basket.

Before leaving, she tells everyone at the store, “Don’t say sh**. Shut the f*** up. Be quiet and follow suit.:”

She told one employee that she’ll be back.

