Dentists Demand Oral Justice to Include Abortion, Child Mutilations

The world has gone mad. How in the world could dentists equate abortions and mutilations of children with oral justice? What is oral justice — an invention of the criminally sociopathic?

They are deeply concerned that the President’s anti-DEI orders are illegal and create fear and harm in the vulnerable. They see normalcy as an attack on the vulnerable such as fake transgenders, Indigenous and immigrants.

The dentists, who are only empowered to care about our teeth, are worried about the whole person. This is the best line:

“We cannot have oral health without reproductive health, without mental health, without gender-affirming health or without physical health.”

Yes, you can.

The Dental Health Association lists its objectives, which have nothing to do with teeth. Abortion and mutilating children have nothing to do with teeth.

Whoever is running this association and who is writing this is crazy.

The woke mind virus will fight hard, but it will die https://t.co/8egC73ElOR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

