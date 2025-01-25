First Calls for Impeachment Come from the Radical Left

What took so long? The first calls for impeachment have begun. They come from a relatively small but potent group of leftists.

Free Speech For People, which fought Citizens United, has a new mission: to get Trump. They’ve decided that he must be impeached. They have a petition.

Since Democrats aren’t in control, that won’t happen.

“During his campaign and in the months before his inauguration, Donald Trump engaged in unlawful, unconstitutional conduct and threatened more. He has once more positioned himself to abuse the office for personal profit and power in violation of clear constitutional commands and at the expense of our democratic institutions, constitutional precedent, and the safety of our country’s most vulnerable.”

The petition refers to two sections of the U.S. Constitution Free Speech For People believes Trump has violated: Article I, Section 9, Clause 8; and Article II, Section 1, Clause 7.

The first clause they believe is impeachment-worthy: “No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

The second: “The President shall, at stated times, receive for his services, a compensation, which shall neither be increased nor diminished during the period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that period any other emolument from the United States or any of them.”

As from the past impeachment, “emolument” means “the returns arising from office or employment usually in the form of compensation or perquisites.”

In case you didn’t figure it out, they are progressive lunatics. It won’t work this time.

