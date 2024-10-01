Denver Communists Plan The Overthrow of the US Government

It would be completely utopian for us to think we can overthrow the government without guns.

Denver is very far left, which is why Tren de Aragua was able to root itself into the suburbs. Denver Marxists/Communists are likely emboldened by having two Marxists running for the highest offices in the land since they are now openly discussing training the military to overthrow the US government.

The narrator references the Russian Revolution, noting that the forces turned their guns on the commanders. He didn’t mention it, but the communists also turned their guns on the anarchists who helped them win.

This is the end game, at least if they feel they can’t overthrow the government peacefully. However, Americans are sleepwalking into communism with Harris/Walz, no ordinary Democrats. They are letting their hatred of Donald Trump cloud their sensibilities.

The extreme overcharging and hunting down of people who trespassed on January 6 is a warning.

Everything Kamala Harris and Tim Walz do aligns with the Communist Party USA. They lie constantly because Americans would not otherwise vote for them.

Somehow, Americans have adopted much of the language of Marxism and seem to accept it. DEI is Marxism. They don’t realize it’s every bit as bad as Nazism or any totalitarian movement.

EXCLUSIVE “It would be completely utopian for us to think we can overthrow the government without guns” This is the far left’s endgame: the violent overthrow of the U.S. government. Hear it straight from the Denver Communists in this clip from their own training: pic.twitter.com/H2Yzyy9vel — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) September 30, 2024

What is particularly interesting is that the narrator thinks that, somehow, this communism will work. He knows what went wrong with Maoism to some degree, but doesn’t understand that the same thing will happen with the Maduro-style socialism he promotes

Training Video:

.