Israel Is Under Attack – Update

Update: Analysts believe this is a posturing attack only. This looks like a limited attack. It appears to be over. Israel is focusing on Hezbollah. If it is limited, not much will happen in response.

Iran appears to have launched a full-scale missile attack. Reports indicate Iran has fired over 300 missiles so far. We are looking at the possibility of World War III and nuclear war while we don’t have money, and we do have idiots in charge of our government.

None of this should be happening. The Biden-Harris administration enriched Iran, enabling them to create the terrorism leading up to this. They just released $16 billion more to Iran weeks ago.

Israel is facing an existential threat and promised a very serious response. They are a nuclear nation.

They have not had time to prepare in the last missile attack in April. The Iranians have extensive missile capabilities, and this time the attack came very quickly. They are attacking the entirety of Israel, not only military installations. This is uncharted territory.

The Obama-Biden nuke deal allowed Iran to build ballistic missiles.

The Israeli leadership suggests they will attack Iran. That’s a message to Iran. So far, it looks like missiles didn’t get through. There will be an Israeli response.

