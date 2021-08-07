Denver spends up to 4 times on homeless over K-12 ed or Vets’ affairs

















A study conducted by the University of Colorado Denver and the advocacy group Common Sense Institute found that Denver spends far more on homelessness than on K-12 students and veteran affairs.

The per-person spending on homelessness is similar to the median income of a resident.

The city of Denver spends at least twice as much on homelessness per person as it does on K-12 public school students. The spending crushes the veterans’ affairs budget in the state, a new study released Thursday found, according to a report.

For comparison, the city reportedly spends between $41,679 and $104,201 on each person experiencing homelessness in a year while only $19,202 on each K-12 public school student over the same period of time.

The amount spent on each homeless person in the area is comparable to the average income of area residents. The average rent for a person living in the area is $21,156 per year and the median per capita income is $45,000, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

The Denver metro area spends $481 million on health care, housing, and other services for the homeless, according to a report from FOX 31. It’s about four times more than the budget for the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the station reported.

Denver’s policies are very ineffective.

The Common Sense Institute, a business-focused organization, partnered with the University of Colorado Denver’s Inworks program, the Downtown Denver Partnership, and Together Denver to pin down spending and outcomes. Check out the charts below.

