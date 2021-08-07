Store owner tells trans city council member he’s not a chick

















An elderly business owner in Washington state was confronted by trans council member Tiesa Meskis over a sign at the store that said people who have penises aren’t women. The elderly veteran said he’s too old to give a f— about her feelings.

The Star Wars store owner asked the council member if he still had a dick.

WATCH:

WA: Transgender Aberdeen City Councilwoman confronts owner of Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop after a sign was posted in the window stating: “If you are born with a dick you are not a chick.” pic.twitter.com/Sk8CiI3zYa — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 6, 2021

The confrontation went on for five minutes. Aberdeen city council member Tiesa Meskis battled with Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop owner Don Sucher.

Sucher asked Meskis to leave his store.

Meskis, formerly Nathan Kennedy, yelled outside, “Trans women are women.”

“You’re nuts,” Sucher yelled back at Meskis.

Meskis accused Sucher of being a bigot, but the elderly store owner defended the shop’s sign and said he doesn’t care about her feelings.

“I don’t give a f— about feelings anymore,” Sucher said in an interview with KING 5 News. “I went to Vietnam to fight for all this sh*t. Do you think I care about some f—ing feelings? Absolutely not!”

The sign referenced Dr. Seuss getting “cancelled” and stated, “Just out Dr. Seuss’s new book: If you are born with a d*ck, you are not a chick.”

The store owner is correct in that you can be a trans woman but you can never be a woman if you are born a man.

Antifa was planning action against the 78-year-old but they backed off when they heard they would be outnumbered by counter-protesters.

The owner of Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop said that individuals who identify as transgender “don’t have a clue” and need to be confronted.

He’s known locally to be “wacky,” but we think the trans person is wacky if he thinks he’s a woman.

