Department of Defense Okayed the Slow Burn of Poisonous Chemicals

Joe Biden is still MIA on East Palestine, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg finally mentioned it a week too late. Buttigieg, who is worried about all the whites working construction, used the opportunity to blame Donald Trump.

THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE OKAYED THE SLOW BURN

Governor DeWine of Ohio said the Department of Defense was consulted before burning the toxic chemicals from the train derailment that polluted the air and possibly water.

Politicians and unelected bureaucrats got together and decided that throwing the poisonous chemicals into a ditch and setting them on fire was the way to go. The purpose was to avoid an explosion.

Gov. DeWine said the Department of Defense signed off on it.

Gov. Mike DeWine Says the U.S. Defense Department Was Consulted Prior to the Controlled Release of Chemicals from the Derailed Train in Ohio pic.twitter.com/XLJucuU7Qj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 15, 2023

BIG GOVERNMENT AT WORK

FEMA is still not in East Palestine, but one man drove into East Palestine with cases of bottled water to hand out.

This man drove to East Palestine, Ohio to hand out cases of bottled water: “The government isn’t standing up to help people out. The corporation that dropped the bomb on this city isn’t standing up to help people out.”pic.twitter.com/Avwwos9MYN — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) February 16, 2023

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg finally mentioned the slow burn in East Palestine but hasn’t gone anywhere near the city.

Instead of doing his job, Buttigieg blamed the Trump administration for rescinding a proposed rule on using electronically controlled pneumatic brakes on certain trains carrying toxic chemicals. There was no conclusive evidence that it was of value. If Buttigieg felt it was that important, he had two years to put the rule forward again.

THE AFTERMATH

The company hired by Norfolk Southern, the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health (CTEH), a private contractor, in conjunction with the EPA, has persuaded 340 residents so far to sign agreements that reportedly waive their legal rights in the aftermath of Ohio’s train crash.

The residents can’t afford the costs of the testing otherwise. Residents say the EPA won’t test without CTEH. Basically, the railroad is investigating their own railroad calamity.

Tucker addresses the aftermath:

No one from the railroad or government attended the board meeting.

My favorite was when this lady asked the mayor if he was willing to drink from her well in front of everyone since they deemed it “safe and secure”. He declined of course. pic.twitter.com/aq0clQR2fE — Liberty Snow (@TriXorcist) February 16, 2023

This line of folks outside East Palestine High School waiting for tonight’s Open House stretches down the block. A lot of anger & frustration here over the Norfolk Southern train derailment that sent cancer-causing chemicals into the air, ground, & water. pic.twitter.com/3BHxJ8vtkf — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) February 16, 2023

