Monsters Do Exist And We Invited Many of Them to the USA

As we watch Democrats send radicalized anarchists, gangs, illegal aliens, and duped residents into the streets to keep law enforcement from capturing monsters from foreign lands, heed the following words from Tom Homan.

“We just found one two days ago. A 14-year-old little girl. Living with two adult males. Who trafficked her. We found her, she’s pregnant. From trafficking forced into prostitution. 14 years old. We are taking care of her. Both physically and mentally.

“Despite what the media says, we are not heartless. We care about these kids. I am a father. I’ve held dying children. I’ve held dead children. I’ve talked to little girls as young as 9 that were raped multiple times by the criminal cartels. You never forget it. When you get on your knees to talk to a 9 year old girl, when everything innocent & pure was ripped from her & she doesn’t believe in humanity anymore after having a bunch of animals crawl on her, taking everything from her. You never forget it.

“That shit is happening every day. We are going to put an end to it.”