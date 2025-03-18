Deported Brown U Dr. Supports Terrorists That Kill Americans

On Thursday, Dr. Rasha Alawieh, 34, an assistant professor at Brown University’s medical school, was stopped and subsequently deported at Boston Logan International Airport for allegedly having “sympathetic photos and videos” of prominent Hezbollah figures in a deleted items folder phone.

She Attended a Terrorist’s Funeral

Alawieh, who is Lebanese, told Customs and Border Protection agents that she attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah while visiting Lebanon last month.

Nasrallah was killed in September 2024 during an Israeli airstrike. Nasrallah was a vicious terrorist.

According to Politico, Alawieh claimed she attended the terror leader’s funeral and followed his teachings “from a religious perspective,” not a political one, according to a report from an immigration officer.

Her medical specialty makes it hard to get Americans to fill the position.

Asked about the photos and videos of Nasrallah and other leaders connected to Hezbollah, Alawieh said she’s apolitical and had the images because many Shia Muslims revere those leaders.

“So I have a lot of Whatsapp groups with families and friends who send them. So, I am a Shia Muslim, and he is a religious figure. He has many teachings and is highly regarded in the Shia community,” Alawieh said, according to the transcript filed in court Monday.

Asked if she supported Nasrallah “in any way,” Alawieh initially denied doing so but later appeared to acknowledge that she supported and admired him “from a religious perspective.”

Terrorists on Her Phone

When questioned about photos of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Alawieh said that was typical of Shia Muslims. “It has nothing to do with politics,” the physician added. “It’s a purely religious thing. He’s a very big figure in our community.”

No one should believe that. She’s an intelligent, well-educated person and knows these people are terrorists who want to see the fall of Western civilization.

After the interview, CBP officials informed Alawieh she was being denied entry, her visa had been canceled, and she was subject to a five-year bar on returning to the U.S. Justice Department lawyers said the decision was “due to derogatory information discovered during the inspection process.”

Lawyers tried to keep her in the country and failed. They claimed they will make the US follow the law and they will bring her back.

The lawyers must be confused. It is not up to them. It is up to immigration authorities.

In a Sunday letter to members of the university community, Brown’s administration advised foreign students, ahead of spring break, to “consider postponing or delaying personal travel outside the United States until more information is available from the U.S. Department of State.” How many terror-tied staff does Brown have?

