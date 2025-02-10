Deputized IRS Agents Are Coming

Secretary Kristi Noem at DHS requested the use of IRS agents from the Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent to aid ICE with mass deportations.

She asked Secretary Bessent to deputize IRS agents who are qualified law enforcement personnel to assist ICE.

ICE needs more bodies.

Bill Melugin reported

The Trump admin is seeking to deputize IRS agents to carry out illegal immigration enforcement with ICE in the U.S. interior. In a letter to Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent, DHS Sec. @KristiNoem writes that IRS agents are needed to assist w/apprehension & removal of illegal aliens. A senior DHS official tells me they expect the request to be granted.

The Letter

“It is DHS’s understanding that the Department of the Treasury has qualified law enforcement personnel available to assist with immigration enforcement, especially in light of recent increases to the Internal Revenue Service’s work force and budget. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a DHS component, has the following needs…”

“This letter requests that you make qualified officials from the Department of the Treasury available to work with ICE and that you consent to those officials being deputized to perform immigration functions pursuant to 8 U.S.C. § 1103(a)(6).”

President Trump has said the IRS agents have guns, and they’re trained. He wondered why they were being wasted. His first thought was to put them on the border.

