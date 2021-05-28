Deputy who mocked King Lebron was fired (video)



















Deputy Nate Sylvester who made a harmless video clip mocking Lebron James was terminated on Thursday. The video made an excellent point after Lebron attacked an officer who saved the life of one black girl who was almost murdered by another black girl. Because he shot and killed a black girl (trying to kill another), Lebron jumped the gun, and without any facts, attacked the officer on his social media site.

His Highness Lebron never apologized either.

Officer Sylvester was put on leave and that led to a GoFundMe page. His friend put the fundraiser up to help him while he was suspended. The city officials eventually brought him back and put him on desk duty.

He is now fired.

This is not the America I want. How do you feel about this?

Former Deputy Sylvester said he has already been offered jobs. He also has a book deal. His GoFundMe reached $531,449 as of Friday morning, although he is giving some of it to the children of officers or to officers who are going through what he is going through.

On the GoFundMe page, his friend who started the page writes:

DEPUTY MARSHAL NATE SILVESTER HAS BEEN TERMINATED, OFFICIALLY THIS MORNING.

Officially, for “violating several clearly established City of Bellevue and state of Idaho policing policies.

Unofficially, as I stated originally, Bellevue mayor Ned Burns has been gunning for Nate’s termination since his Lebron James TikTok went viral. We have heard through the grapevine this is coming down the pipes, it was only a matter of time, and they were just looking for a reason to terminate him.

