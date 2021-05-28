Joe Biden makes up stuff again



















Joe is making up stuff again, and this time it’s about Alzheimer’s. It’s ironic given his mental state. He made the baseless claim that “if we don’t do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single solitary hospital bed that exists in America…every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years by an Alzheimer’s patient.”

Either that or they could run for Congress or the presidency.

This could be the stump speech for climate change, COVID, anything. Since he isn’t really conscious of what he’s saying, his handlers have to keep the speeches similar or repetitive.

Meanwhile, he’s ruining the country thanks to the people behind the curtain.

Watch:

BIDEN: “If we do not do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single solitary hospital bed that exists in America… Every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years by an Alzheimer’s patient.”

pic.twitter.com/6cwZGAFuJP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2021

