Joe Biden makes up stuff again

Joe is making up stuff again, and this time it’s about Alzheimer’s. It’s ironic given his mental state. He made the baseless claim that “if we don’t do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single solitary hospital bed that exists in America…every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years by an Alzheimer’s patient.”
Either that or they could run for Congress or the presidency.
This could be the stump speech for climate change, COVID, anything. Since he isn’t really conscious of what he’s saying, his handlers have to keep the speeches similar or repetitive.
Meanwhile, he’s ruining the country thanks to the people behind the curtain.
Watch:
BIDEN: “If we do not do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single solitary hospital bed that exists in America… Every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years by an Alzheimer’s patient.”
pic.twitter.com/6cwZGAFuJP
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2021
Panic porn is all they have.
Living in fear of mental midget faculty lounge rejects makes hell look like a Sunday afternoon at the local water park.
I’ll have to pass on being ruled by lessers.
Use your brain by any means necessary to avoid Alzheimers and avoid the gluten grain diet.
O/T-Paul Craig Roberts has busted out with insouciance has destroyed America column and aggregator is on fire with Russian spy ship parked off of Hawaii, Sacagawea Warren is on file stating that COV will be used to redefine infrastructure, Trump says Sobama’s beard Pauly Ryan is a curse.
Interesting times can be wildly entertaining…until the PLA marches down the street after the green light from a fifth column of long marching infiltrators.
There is no way a majority of Americans voted for this moron. If they did the Chinese need to use a better Bio weapon engineered to take out morons, or just nuke the largest 100 cities where they live. Whichever is easier. Another option is to just make all drugs legal; that might be faster. Bottom line is there are too many dumb people in America and you can’t fix stupid!