Breaking…Senate votes down 9/11 style commission, 6 RINOs voted with Dems



















The Senate failed to get enough votes to open debate on a bill to create a 9/11-style outside commission to probe the January 6 attack. This is their first successful legislative filibuster this Congress.

The vote was 54-35.

Eleven senators didn’t vote, including two Democrats. Six RINOs voted with the Democrats even though Mitch McConnell asked them not to as a favor to him – according to news reports if you can believe anything in the news.

Six Republicans voted for the bill:

Bill Cassidy (LA)

Rob Portman (OH)

Ben Sasse (NE)

Mitt Romney (UT)

Lisa Murkowski (AK)

Susan Collins (ME)

The fact that they chose to vote on this with 11 Senators absent just proves that this bill was doomed from the start. Who knows if it would have passed otherwise.

The Senators who didn’t show up to vote today:

Marsha Blackburn, Roy Blount, Mike Braun, Richard Burr, Jim Inhofe, Patty Murray (D), Jim Risch, Mike Rounds, Richard Shelby, Kristen Sinema (D), Pat Toomey

Allegedly, Democrats are considering destroying the filibuster to get it done.

Obviously, Democrats wanted to use the commission to damage Republicans in 2022 and beyond.

McConnell’s Comments

“I do not believe the extraneous ‘commission’ that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor.

“That’s why the Speaker’s first draft began with a laughably rigged and partisan starting point, and why the current language would still lock in significant unfairness under the hood,” McConnell added.

There are several committees already investigating the fake “insurrection.” A commission would have allowed Democrats to subpoena anyone even remotely tied to January 6th to debase them at hearings.

