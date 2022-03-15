Deranged Ladies of The View Want Tucker and Tulsi Arrested

The View should be off the air. The ‘ladies’ know nothing and blather on with evil intent. They’re left-wing political activists who outdid themselves today.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard discussed the Ukraine war and BioLabs on his show this week. Basically, they don’t want to go to war with Russia and they don’t like BioLabs that engage in gain-of-function experiments. That is their opinion.

We don’t know that Ukrainian BioLabs engaged in dangerous experiments at this point.

These ladies are insisting Tucker, Tulsi, and people like them who aren’t supportive of the government narrative should be investigated and arrested. They need pocket constitutions!

This is America? If Tucker and Tulsi said anything traitorous, we haven’t heard it. We reported on the Tucker-Tulsi controversy here.

The establishment politicians appear to be beating the war drums and they don’t want anyone disagreeing with them. If the government officials were more transparent and didn’t get caught in so many blatant lies, they wouldn’t open themselves up to conspiracies.

Watch:

“They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this,” Whoopi laments. https://t.co/P6crZtcat2 — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) March 14, 2022

Related