Draft Dodger Romney Calls Tulsi Gabbard a “Treasonous Liar”

Sen. Mitt Romney, a 4-time draft dodger, said former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s “treasonous lies may well cost lives.” He is referencing comments the former representative made about US-funded BioLabs in Ukraine.

Mrs. Gabbard served her country honorably. She has a different opinion than Romney so apparently that isn’t allowed as warmongers pushing war. She is a Democrat and she’s no moderate, but she’s also not a “treasonous liar.” After 9/11, Tulsi resigned from Congress to enlist in army and deployed to war zones.

Russia last week accused the US of funding the development of bioweapons in Ukraine. They presented evidence of BioLabs and the US admitted lab researchers handle dangerous pathogens.

ROMNEY GOES BONKERS

“Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives,” Romney said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Gabbard, who ran for president in 2020, posted a video on Twitter repeating claims about US-funded BioLabs in Ukraine. She also appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show last week and said she was “deeply concerned” about claims of bioweapons in Ukraine.

Watch the video. After suffering through a pandemic that likely began in a Wuhan lab funded in part by the US, many would agree with her comments. Some of the labs are engaging in gain-of-function experiments. Tulsi never said the US developed bioweapons nor did she say anything treasonous. If you think she did, please tell us how in the comments below.

Watch:

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

The man who marched with Black Lives Matter, a violent communist organization, is calling her comments “treasonous lies.”

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

Russian TV did play clips of Carlson and Gabbard, The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis reported. Mother Jones reported the Kremlin sent a memo instructing state media to feature Carlson “as much as possible” because he “sharply criticizes” the US and NATO.

Russia is very corrupt and is a master of using any propaganda.

The Daily Beast and the Soros Mother Jones are far-Left propaganda outfits themselves.

It is true that Russian TV played clips but the Kremlin has done that with innumerable people. It’s a common practice and we do it here in the US as well.

TULSI GABBARD TELLS HIM TO RESIGN

Mrs. Gabbard let him have it on Twitter

“Mitt Romney, you have called me a ‘treasonous liar’ for stating the fact that ‘there are 25+ US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world’ and therefore must be secured in order to prevent new pandemics,” Gabbard tweeted.

“Bizarrely, you claim that securing these labs (or even calling for securing these labs) is treasonous and will lead to a loss of life, when the exact opposite is obviously true. The spread of pathogens is what will cause the loss of life, not the prevention of such spread.”

“Senator Romney, please provide evidence that what I said is untrue and treasonous. If you cannot, you should do the honorable thing: apologize and resign from the Senate,” she said. “Evidence of the existence of such biolabs, their vulnerability, and thus the need to take immediate action to secure them is beyond dispute.”

So, Senator Romney, you have a choice: out of pride, continue to deny the truth or admit you are wrong, apologize, and resign. Aloha. And remember that without the truth, we can be neither safe nor free.”

The Twitter thread:

… you claim that securing these labs (or even calling for securing these labs) is treasonous and will lead to a loss of life, when the exact opposite is obviously true. The spread of pathogens is what will cause the loss of life, not the prevention of such spread. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

Evidence of the existence of such biolabs, their vulnerability, and thus the need to take immediate action to secure them is beyond dispute: — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

…to gain control of. We are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

“The United States, through BTRP, has invested approximately $200 million in Ukraine since 2005, supporting 46 Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and diagnostic sites.” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

…where they do research on deadly pathogens like botulism and anthrax, seize one of those facilities, weaponize the pathogen, and then blame it on Ukraine and the US, because the US has been providing support for some of the research being done in those facilities.” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

#5. CNN fact-check (March 10, 2022): “There are US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, that much is true.” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

So, Senator Romney, you have a choice: out of pride, continue to deny the truth or admit you are wrong, apologize, and resign. Aloha. And remember that without the truth, we can be neither safe nor free. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

