Deranged Post: New Evil Clown for You to Know About

John Marwood Cleese ( KLEEZ; born 27 October 1939) is an English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. He’s also deranged.

Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump 1. He fought for his country

2. He never used a teleprompter

3. He was nice to dogs

4. He wrote his own books

5. He never played golf

6. He wasn’t a big fat slob Five ways Trump is preferable to Hitler 1. He doesn’t practice… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 27, 2023

I guess Cleese never noticed Joe Biden is demented.

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m really tired of being the butt of hyperbole and lies because I’m a white Republican. I can only imagine how tired Donald Trump is over it. So, when he says these lunatics should rot in hell on Christmas Day, I can forgive him. Actually, I’ve experienced the same sentiment. I can’t even imagine how somebody could be tough enough to still want to take all this on for the sake of the country.

He’s probably the best person to pick, though it might be too late for the country. My second choice would be Ron DeSantis. I could live with Vivek Ramaswamy. I cannot live with Nikki Haley – she’s out – and that’s who Democrats want us to pick. The media is really big on her. She doesn’t even know what the problems are, much less solve them.

Democrats are bringing in millions of anonymous people who are brown and black and then telling them white people are evil via DEI (CRT), which is now in our schools, our government, and our entertainment. That’s a really bad recipe for the country. I refuse to be annoyed with the brown and black people because the problem is white liberals [leftists].

They’ve chosen divide and conquer as their favored form of governance so that they can run a one-party state and have total control. Don’t forget these are the people who were responsible for slavery and Jim Crow. They’re control freaks.

Cleese should worry about his own messed-up country.

