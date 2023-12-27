According to the AP, Slovakia’s new Prime Minister Robert Fico considered the war between Ukraine and Russia a frozen conflict. That was in November. PM Fico said the war cannot be solved by sending arms to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Prime Minister ended military aid after being sworn in on October 25th. He met with his Czech counterpart in Prague at the end of November, and said he would prefer the Russian and Ukrainian sides sit at a negotiation table. The Czech Republic feels differently.

In an interview with the Slovak outlet Info Vojna on December 19, Prime Minister Fico said Slovakia would not permit Ukraine to become a member of NATO. He said it would be “the start of World War III.” He promised to veto any such decision, reports The New American.

Fico, a Social Democrat, served as Prime Minister twice before. During this campaign, he vowed to “not send a single bullet to Kyiv.”

When he took power, he undid every pro-EU policy of his predecessor as far as Ukraine was concerned. He is encouraging a peaceful solution to the conflict with Russia.

The Slovakian Prime Minister defined backing Ukraine, sanctioning Russia, and adhering to “fanatical environmental standards” as “destructive.”

He said he’s not against EU membership, but implementing it would take years.

FICO also made it clear that he wants good relations with both countries – Ukraine and Russia. Slovakia considers Russia “a friendly nation.” He said Russia is “not our enemy,” and that’s “what Slovaks want.”

