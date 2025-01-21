Deranged Sen. Chris Murphy Sees Nazis Everywhere

Deranged Chris Murphy, who has done nothing but rant against Donald Trump since the election, grilled Elise Stefanik about Elon Musk’s alleged Nazi salute. It was clearly not meant as a Nazi salute. Elon was thanking people at the time, and he was very exuberant.

Elise Stefanik: “I can tell you I’ve been at many rallies with Elon Musk, who loves to cheer when President Trump says we need to send, you know, our US space program to Mars. Elon Musk is a visionary. I’m looking forward to his work in DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, and look forward to looking at how we can be more efficient and effective.

“The American people are smart. They see through it. They support Elon Musk, and we are proud to be the country of such successful entrepreneurs. That is one of our greatest strengths as Americans.”

Chris Murphy: “Increasingly, let me share with you what a few Americans have said about it. Evan Kilgore, right-wing political commentator, wrote on X, holy crap, did Elon Musk just Heil Hitler at Trump Inauguration rally? We are so back.”

“Proud Boys chapter in Ohio posted the clip on a telegram channel with a “Heil, Trump.”

“The chapter of the white nationalist White Lives Matter posted it on telegram. “Thanks for hearing us, Elon; the white flame will rise again.”

Murphy added, “Neo-Nazi groups in this country rallied around that visual.”

The only people who check out what neo-Nazis are saying are the FBI, a small number of crazies, and Democrats. As for Evan Kilgore, he was trolling when he made the comment. Murphy doesn’t know when he is being trolled. I couldn’t even find the Ohio Proud Boys and their comment, which was undoubtedly a joke. Proud Boys hate Nazis.

He must have his aides pour through social media to dig up dirt for his propaganda. Murphy was obviously trying to spread propaganda and embarrass Mrs. Stefanik with a gotcha question.

Murphy sees Nazis when they are not there. He’s deranged.

We need to talk about what happened last night. I asked Trump’s UN nominee, who wants to lead an effort to combat antisemitism at the UN, what she thought about Elon’s Musk’s Nazi salute and the celebration of it by domestic neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups. pic.twitter.com/OZCfFzhOEo — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2025

