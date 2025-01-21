Hegseth Ex-Sister-in-Law Says 2nd Wife Feared Him: Wife Denies

NBC News reports that Senators received an affidavit Tuesday from the former sister-in-law of defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. She says his behavior caused his second wife to fear for her safety. The affidavit was received after Senate Armed Services Committee staffers were in contact with Hegseth’s former sister-in-law for several days.

The former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, submitted the affidavit in response to a Jan. 18 letter from Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., seeking “a statement attesting to your personal knowledge about Mr. Hegseth’s fitness to occupy this important position.”

She made a lot more scandalous comments that were not worth posting. This is all meant to keep Pete Hegseth from becoming the Secretary of Defense.

In an email response Monday, Samantha Hegseth said: “First and foremost, I have not and will not comment on my marriage to Pete Hegseth. I do not have representatives speaking on my behalf, nor have I ever asked anyone to share or speak about the details of my marriage on my behalf, whether it be a reporter, a committee member, a transition team member, etc.”

She added, “I do not believe your information to be accurate, and I have cc’d my lawyer.”

The former Mrs. Hegseth said, There was no physical abuse in my marriage.” She added that she would not speak about her marriage.

A lawyer for Pete Hegseth, Tim Parlatore, dismissed Danielle Hegseth as an “anti-Trump far-left Democrat who is divorced from Mr. Hegseth’s brother and never got along with the Hegseth family” with an “axe to grind” and her affidavit as just another false accusation.

Pete Hegseth’s nomination is moving to a full Senate vote as early as Thursday.

Did someone pay her off? There is no end to the dirty tricks.

