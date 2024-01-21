DeSantis Cancels Appearances, Haley Kicks Out Another Journalist

DeSantis campaign canceled two TV appearances in the lead up to the New Hampshire primary. His spokesman Bryan Griffin said the presidential candidate’s appearances on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “State of the Union” were canceled due to a “scheduling issue.”

He added in a post on X that DeSantis would campaign in New Hampshire starting Sunday evening through primary day on Tuesday.

HALEY KICKS OUT ANOTHER JOURNALIST

Nikki Haley is still hanging in there, but no journalist can ask her about her liaisons in the back seat of cars.

Nikki Haley lost her cool again and her campaign kicked out another journalist for asking about her affairs.

He dared to ask about Daily Mail’s report on allegations she cheated on her husband. A columnist for The Spectator said he was ejected from Haley’s event on Friday.

Witnesses have come forward to state that Nikki Haley lied and did have two illicit affairs before she became governor.

She already banned the Daily Mail from her events.

DONALD TRUMP’S BIG RALLY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is going to speak at the New Hampshire event in support of Donald Trump. Trump also has the support of the two South Carolina senators.

Lee Zeldin is speaking here. He was one of the candidates I helped. He’s terrific and honest, so unusual for a politician.


