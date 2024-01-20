Novak Dickson’s Vaccine Critic Dies Suddenly

By
M Dowling
-
0
27

The sports journalism community is mourning the sudden passing of Mike “Dicko” Dickson, a prominent figure in tennis reporting. Dickson, who would have been 60 on January 27, died suddenly during coverage of the Australian Open.

He was Novak Djokovic’s worst critic because Djokovic wouldn’t get vaccinated. Mr. Dickson referred to Djokovic’s so-called “weasel words” in one article and claimed Djokovic irrevocably ‘trashed” his reputation.

Citizen Free Press confirmed it was the same Mike Dickson.

Novak Djokovic offered his condolences to the grieving family. It was right before the man’s birthday, and sudden deaths are very difficult.

I imagine Mr. Dickson was up to date with his COVID shots. No cause of death was officially announced, but a London Times obituary said he died of a heart attack.

The misguided vaccine enthusiasts are still heckling Djokovic.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments