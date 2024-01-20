The sports journalism community is mourning the sudden passing of Mike “Dicko” Dickson, a prominent figure in tennis reporting. Dickson, who would have been 60 on January 27, died suddenly during coverage of the Australian Open.

He was Novak Djokovic’s worst critic because Djokovic wouldn’t get vaccinated. Mr. Dickson referred to Djokovic’s so-called “weasel words” in one article and claimed Djokovic irrevocably ‘trashed” his reputation.

Citizen Free Press confirmed it was the same Mike Dickson.

I chased this down and it’s 100% true. Mike Dickson, a big pharma journalist who heckled Djokovic and tried to railroad his career for his refusal to take the Covid Vaccines suddenly collapsed and died at the Australian Open. pic.twitter.com/IQWzxjpmsM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 20, 2024

Novak Djokovic offered his condolences to the grieving family. It was right before the man’s birthday, and sudden deaths are very difficult.

I imagine Mr. Dickson was up to date with his COVID shots. No cause of death was officially announced, but a London Times obituary said he died of a heart attack.

Condolences to Mike Dickson family Rest in Peace https://t.co/skSMgwvBcZ — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 18, 2024

The misguided vaccine enthusiasts are still heckling Djokovic.

Even more ironic is Djokovic STILL being heckled in 2024 because of journalists such as Mike Dickson. https://t.co/5H84orW7IX — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 20, 2024

