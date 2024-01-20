Worst Venezuelan Gang Is Here as Military Age Men Pour In

Members of an infamous Venezuelan prison gang that specializes in kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking, human trafficking, robbery, and murders for hire are now operating inside our country in Miami and Chicago. The gang is controlled by the country’s dictator Vincent Maduro.

They are bloodthirsty and are causing havoc in Latin America. All the Hell in Latin America is here, just as Donald Trump said it would be. Maduro emptied prisons.

According to the Miami Herald, police report that José Luis Sánchez Valera, a 43-year-old retired Venezuelan police officer, was murdered. The Killer, Yurwin Salazar, 23, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, was charged with the murder. The victim was lured to his death.

According to police reports, Salazar is a member of the Tren de Aragua, the infamous gang that has been terrorizing citizens of the South American country for more than a decade. They are terrorizing Latin America, and now the US.

The gang is known for its size and wanton use of violence.

“As of last year, we had been hearing reports that members of the gang had left Colombia, moving through the Darien Gap and walking all the way to the United States,” said Venezuelan security expert Javier Ignacio Mayorca.

“There wasn’t much factual evidence accompanying the claim that they were already inside the United States, the left-wing Miami Herald claims. This case, unless proven otherwise, would be the first confirmation that this is true.”

You should know that Tren de Aragua is one of the gangs destroying Ecuador.

They Are Provably in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department issued a strong warning about Tren De Aragua gang infiltration within the Venezuelan migrant community, The Economist reports.

The gang is approximately 2500 to 3000 people strong, the first & largest international gang within Venezuela, located in multiple countries, mainly South America and now the United States.

The organization engages in a variety of criminal activities, such as protection racketeering, drug trafficking, human trafficking, human smuggling, kidnappings-for-ransom, illegal mining, bribery, money laundering, and murder for hire.

Thank Joe Biden, and every Democrat member of Congress who have rejected all bills to stop the illegal immigration.

Mass deportation is the only thing that will save us.

Why would a President and his close advisor Barack Obama, deliberately destroy the country? You’ll have to ask them, or, better yet, vote them out.

“Other countries are emptying out their prisons, insane asylums, and mental institutions, and sending all of their problems right into their dumping ground, the U.S.A.” Mass deportation coming in 2024 with Trump! pic.twitter.com/0EvLSZ8uYu — Shannon Ford (@shannonfordUSA) March 5, 2023

Tren de Aragua, The Aragua Train

According to The Economist, they have built an enormous human trafficking empire.

The Aragua Train is the most powerful criminal structure in Venezuela and the only local group that has managed to gain a foothold abroad. It stopped being a prison gang confined to the state of Aragua to become a transnational threat with a broad criminal portfolio, reports Insight Crime.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro refused to hold them accountable which in part caused them to prosper. In addition, it has increased its power and territorial presence through alliances and co-opting small local gangs in key territories of Venezuela and different cells in other South American countries.

This transnational expansion came at the expense of the massive Venezuelan exodus. From the Tocorón prison in Aragua, the gang supervised and benefited from cells established in at least three other South American countries.

However, in September 2023, 11,000 Venezuelan police and soldiers stormed Tocorón to take control. Until then, it had been the operations center of the Aragua Train. Despite the blow of losing its base of operations, the gang’s leadership escaped and its transnational cells continue to operate.

They are now setting up shop in the United States.

The gang is the most powerful gang in Latin America and has built a human trafficking empire. Thank Joe Biden. They took advantage of the migrants. Their main business is human trafficking.

They’re not sending their best.

According to Armando Ibarra, Government Affairs, Miami, they’re here. He has warned Americans repeatedly.

I warned @Univision @AlPunto about threat from Tren de Aragua, transnational narcoterrorist militia controlled by Venezuelan dictatorship that works w China & Russia to weaponize mass migration & human trafficking, wreaking havoc in US & LatAm. Watch ⤵️pic.twitter.com/e3mD1AKn6s https://t.co/3VvRkIuC70 — Armando Ibarra (@aibarra) January 20, 2024

