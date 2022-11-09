Running update below.

We know left-leaning people are voting Republican while holding their noses this evening. It doesn’t mean they will ever vote Republican again, but they want to put Grandpa Joe out to pasture. At least one ad in New York noted that people don’t want to vote Republican, but they needed to vote for Lee Zeldin this time to save New York. According to an exit poll, two-thirds of voters don’t want Biden to run in 2024.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are projected to win.

Mike DeWine will remain as governor of Ohio. Marco Rubio won overwhelmingly in Florida.

If this is any sign of things to come, Gov. DeSantis is taking Democrat areas this evening.

Gov. DeSantis won Miami-Dade 54-46 in early voting. Hillsborough is also going for DeSantis. He won overwhlemingly over Charlie Crist.

Just in: DeSantis wins early vote in Miami Dade 54-46. — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 9, 2022

Anna Paulina Luna won in Florida’s 13th. It’s a Democrat-to-Republican flip.

Rand Paul won re-election. He’s great.

Srah Huckabee Sanders is now governor of Arkansas.

At the same time, some states, like Pennsylvania and New York, will count ballots until the 14th and 15th, respectively.

The most untrustworthy people want you to trust only them:

CNN’s John King: “Stay off social media, people. If you’re trying to figure out are there really issues with voting, trust your local officials and trust us here.” pic.twitter.com/e7S7FYLp52 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2022

Republicans have flipped 7 seats in the House and only needed to flip 5. We aren’t seeing a red wave, and races are very close. Republicans will win the House significantly. The Senate is unknown at this time.

GOP Winners

Alabama: Kate Britt

Arizona: Paul Gosar

Florida: Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, Ashley Moody (A-G), Matt Gaetz, +4 House Seats

Georgia: Marjorie Taylor-Greene

Kentucky: Rand Paul, Thomas Massie

New Hampshire: John Sununu

New Jersey: Chris Smith

New York: Nicole Maliotakis

North Carolina: Russell Fry

Ohio: Mike DeWine

Oklahoma: James Lankford, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Stitt

South Carolina: Henry McMaster, Tim Scott, Alan Wilson (A-G)

Tennessee: Bill Lee

Texas: Greg Abbott, Ronny Jackson

