Running update below.
We know left-leaning people are voting Republican while holding their noses this evening. It doesn’t mean they will ever vote Republican again, but they want to put Grandpa Joe out to pasture. At least one ad in New York noted that people don’t want to vote Republican, but they needed to vote for Lee Zeldin this time to save New York. According to an exit poll, two-thirds of voters don’t want Biden to run in 2024.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are projected to win.
Mike DeWine will remain as governor of Ohio. Marco Rubio won overwhelmingly in Florida.
If this is any sign of things to come, Gov. DeSantis is taking Democrat areas this evening.
Gov. DeSantis won Miami-Dade 54-46 in early voting. Hillsborough is also going for DeSantis. He won overwhlemingly over Charlie Crist.
Just in: DeSantis wins early vote in Miami Dade 54-46.
Landslide. https://t.co/8aBiXxrsLG
Anna Paulina Luna won in Florida’s 13th. It’s a Democrat-to-Republican flip.
Rand Paul won re-election. He’s great.
Srah Huckabee Sanders is now governor of Arkansas.
At the same time, some states, like Pennsylvania and New York, will count ballots until the 14th and 15th, respectively.
The most untrustworthy people want you to trust only them:
CNN’s John King: “Stay off social media, people. If you’re trying to figure out are there really issues with voting, trust your local officials and trust us here.” pic.twitter.com/e7S7FYLp52
RUNNING UPDATE
Republicans have flipped 7 seats in the House and only needed to flip 5. We aren’t seeing a red wave, and races are very close. Republicans will win the House significantly. The Senate is unknown at this time.
GOP Winners
Alabama: Kate Britt
Arizona: Paul Gosar
Florida: Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, Ashley Moody (A-G), Matt Gaetz, +4 House Seats
Georgia: Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Kentucky: Rand Paul, Thomas Massie
New Hampshire: John Sununu
New Jersey: Chris Smith
New York: Nicole Maliotakis
North Carolina: Russell Fry
Ohio: Mike DeWine
Oklahoma: James Lankford, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Stitt
South Carolina: Henry McMaster, Tim Scott, Alan Wilson (A-G)
Tennessee: Bill Lee
Texas: Greg Abbott, Ronny Jackson