Former President Trump Calls for Protests Over Ballot Problems

President Donald Trump called for protests amid what appears to be a horrendous absentee ballot problem in Detroit, lambasting the failing election system of the United States.
He wrote on TruthSocial, “The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to Vote only to be told, ‘sorry, you have already voted.’ This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!”
“Maricopa County in Arizona looks like a complete Voter Integrity DISASTER. Likewise Detroit (of course!), Pennsylvania, and other places,” he added. “Not being covered by the Fake News Media!”
We wonder if Liz Cheney will form another panel to investigate DJT for calling for a protest. she doesn’t think he has any rights insofar as we can see.
DETROIT FRAUD ALERT: From @charlielangton.
This is why we filed the lawsuit in Detroit.
Voters show up — only to be told they already voted absentee.
It’s already happening. This is a CRIME, not an oversight.
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE. #LAWLESSELECTIONS pic.twitter.com/osle9y7abZ
— Kristina Karamo (@KristinaKaramo) November 8, 2022
BREAKING: President Trump has a message to the voters at the polls. STAY IN LINE! pic.twitter.com/6A3J7QF4m6
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 8, 2022
No matter what you do today, do not sacrifice your vote. The stakes are just too high, Arizona. I love you all. Let’s win this thing.
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022
NEW: Fmr. President Trump calls for protests after voting problems reported on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/XsMOMFRY7E
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2022
Making machines not work is a convenient way to delay voting, and encourage people to leave, while having the stacks of ballots to be handled later in private.
Americans need to speak up, Trump cannot do it all.
Standards require all machines be checked and certified ahead of time. There are records of that, and a chain of possession with access to the units. 20% of them do not break after that.
I am not surprised democrats are still cheating, i knew they would
The Time for protest are over. Break out the “Political” Tar and Feathers and send these criminals to jail. Treat Democrats and RINOs just like they are treating J6 Patriots and President Trump. Jail and no bail. One thing we know is the DoJ and FBI can’t be counted on to Prosecute a Democrat Traitor! Pull you local Sheriff to arrest these people. Charge them with things like ID Fraud, or Civil Rights Violations. Democrat vote suppression in Republican areas is Clear and Blatant with “broken” voting machines. Election Officials MUST go to Jail. Voting Machine manufactures must be sued out of business. Voting must be on paper in America with a Proper Chain of Custody and Voter ID.
Brnovich is allied to the election crooks, and he is mad as hell over his humiliation. He won’t act at all. He will be in that job until after certifications. So will Ducey. Arizona election criminals, with the Maricopa County Crooks, and Ducey, Brnovich, Hobbs, are completely insulated from any repercussions. Only an overwhelming vote prevents them from stealing the 4 key elections there.