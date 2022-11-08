Former President Trump Calls for Protests Over Ballot Problems

President Donald Trump called for protests amid what appears to be a horrendous absentee ballot problem in Detroit, lambasting the failing election system of the United States.

He wrote on TruthSocial, “The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to Vote only to be told, ‘sorry, you have already voted.’ This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!”

“Maricopa County in Arizona looks like a complete Voter Integrity DISASTER. Likewise Detroit (of course!), Pennsylvania, and other places,” he added. “Not being covered by the Fake News Media!”

We wonder if Liz Cheney will form another panel to investigate DJT for calling for a protest. she doesn’t think he has any rights insofar as we can see.

DETROIT FRAUD ALERT: From @charlielangton.

This is why we filed the lawsuit in Detroit.

Voters show up — only to be told they already voted absentee.

It’s already happening. This is a CRIME, not an oversight.

SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE. #LAWLESSELECTIONS pic.twitter.com/osle9y7abZ — Kristina Karamo (@KristinaKaramo) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: President Trump has a message to the voters at the polls. STAY IN LINE! pic.twitter.com/6A3J7QF4m6 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 8, 2022

No matter what you do today, do not sacrifice your vote. The stakes are just too high, Arizona. I love you all. Let’s win this thing. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

NEW: Fmr. President Trump calls for protests after voting problems reported on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/XsMOMFRY7E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2022

Related