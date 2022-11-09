Florida Banned the Biden DOJ Election Monitors

Florida officials told the Biden administration’s Department of Justice to get lost. They planned to send election monitors to Florida, but Florida told them it was unnecessary and unwelcome.

The Justice Department announced Monday that it would monitor 64 jurisdictions in 24 states to look for civil rights violations.

In Florida, the department said it would go to Democrat counties: Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

A letter from the Florida Department of State told them to stay away.

“Earlier today, the Florida Department of State received copies of your letters to Miami-Dade and Broward Counties in which you seem to indicate that the Department of Justice will send monitors inside polling places in these counties. We also understand you sent a similar letter to Palm Beach County,” said the letter Monday, a copy of which was obtained by Florida’s Voice.

The letter explained they crossed a legal line. They’d have to stay in their lane.

“Department of Justice monitors are not permitted under Florida law,” it said.

“Section 102.031(3)(a) of the Florida Statutes lists the people who ‘may enter any polling room or polling place.’ Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list,” the letter said.

It’s too bad other governors didn’t do exactly the same thing.

