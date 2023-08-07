DeSantis Is Trying to Lose At This Point

Gov. DeSantis just doesn’t get it. He’s trying to lose at this point. As Trump’s spokesperson said, he’s Biden’s “biggest cheerleader” He continues to turn off millions of Americans who feel the 2020 election was insecure, and possibly stolen.

“Joe Biden’s the president,” the Florida governor said in an interview with NBC News, adding, “Of course, he lost.” He’s allegedly trying new lines of attack against Donald Trump. Who are his advisers? They’re not very good.

According to the NY Times, he said the former president’s false theories about a rigged 2020 election were “unsubstantiated.”

“For years, Mr. DeSantis dodged direct answers to questions about whether he believed the election was stolen. During the 2022 midterms, he also campaigned for Republican candidates nationwide who vehemently denied the 2020 results,” The Times reports.

“But respectfully, you did not clearly answer that question,” NBC News correspondent Natasha Burns said. “And if you can’t give a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether or not he lost —”

“No, of course, he lost,” DeSantis said, adding, “Joe Biden’s the president.”

“Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner,” DeSantis told NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns in his first broadcast network interview since he launched his presidential campaign.

“Ron DeSantis should really stop being Joe Biden’s biggest cheerleader,” Trump spokesman Steve Cheung told NBC News.

Cheung has a point. DeSantis is not hurting Donald Trump; he’s turning off Americans who look back at 2020 and see a lot of corruption. We have the hiding of the Hunter laptop; browser searches manipulated; laws changed illegally to help Biden; mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, unsecured Zuckerboxes, over a billion poured questionably into Biden’s campaign; millions of dollars of free mainstream media advertising; corporations uniting against Donald Trump; foreign nations bashing Trump; et cetera.

Watch this clip:

