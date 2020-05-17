DeSantis slams despot governors, “You’re Not Dictators and People Have Rights”

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on “Fox and Friends,” where he lambasted the leaders of other states [Democrats] for their “draconian” lockdown policies.

His state is doing great and he didn’t rob people of their rights to do it, but Democrats, like Phil Murphy of New Jersey, think the Bill of Rights is above their pay grade.

DeSantis said they are exercising “social control.”

They are, they’re social engineers.

At one point he said, “Well, I don’t think any governor has the authority to restrict anyone unless there’s a direct relationship to combating this virus, and if you look around the country, clearly there have been examples of really draconian, arbitrary restrictions that have nothing to do with public health – like you can’t plant a seed in your front yard and your garden, you can’t walk around the neighborhood with your daughter or something like that. So, some of this stuff, I think, has devolved into social control.”

It’s nice to have a few voices standing up for our rights. Too many are exposing themselves as despots who don’t want this situation to change. Governors who messed everything up are lauded as heroes. They did a lot wrong while trampling our rights, and they did it to further their ideology. Specifically, I’m thinking of Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, and Gretchen Witmer, although there are others.

Watch: