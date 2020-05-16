Sanctimonious Scarborough once joked about an intern who died in his office.

Recently, Joe Scarborough was angry that Trump had allegedly tormented the family of Lori Klausutis, the intern who died at this office. Trump tweeted something Scarborough called, “extraordinarily cruel.”

This is the tweet:

The ruling was that she fell, hit her head the blow killed her.

However, the hypocritical, sanctimonious Scarborough didn’t much care about the young woman’s family when he found it funny on the Don Imus Show.

The Media Research Center unearthed a video of Joe Scarborough joking around with Don Imus about the intern who died and was found in Scarborough’s office at the time.

MRC’s clip is dated May 29, 2003, and shows Scarborough laughing along with Imus about killing the intern.

“Don’t be afraid to be funny, because you are funny. You know, I ask you why you won Congress, you said you’d had sex with the intern and then you had to kill her, that’s pretty risky to say,” Imus said.

“Exactly, what’re you gonna do,” Scarborough is heard replying, laughing..

Watch: