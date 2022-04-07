DeSantis to Send Illegals to Delaware, Abbott’s Go Off to DC!

We have two new convoys. One is going to DC and the other to Delaware. They’re different from the usual. These convoys will take the flood of illegal aliens to DC and Delaware.

Where are Arizona, New Mexico, and California, states that are also overrun? We know where. They’re run by people betraying the nation.

As reported yesterday, Texas Governor Abbott has ordered illegal aliens to be bussed to DC upon arrival. It was one of several measures to address Biden’s plan to cancel Title 42. There will be a surge of about 18,000 a month of people from all over the world. Texas has had enough.

OFF WE GO TO DC

“With the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions in May, Texas will be taking its own unprecedented actions this month to do what no state in America has ever done in the history of this country to better secure our state, as well as our nation,” Abbott said at the presser.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed with hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C.,” Abbott noted further. “We are sending them to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

He will also conduct more intensive safety inspections at the border to control the flow of drugs. Cartels are reportedly preparing for the new opportunities afforded by their co-worker, Joe Biden.

There will also be boat blockades, razor-wire, and container blockades.

DELAWARE TOO!

At the same time, on Wednesday, Governor DeSantis said he will send all the illegals to Delaware, Biden’s home state. He’s going to bus and fly them into Delaware.

The burden will be DC’s and Delaware’s.

“What we’re doing in Florida is saying, ‘We’re not gonna let the recklessness of those policies impact our state,’” DeSantis told those in attendance. “If businesses or contractors are dumping people who are illegal into Florida from southern Texas, you know, we’re gonna go after their ability to do business in Florida.”

“If Biden is dumping people, which he has dumped people, they fly them in at two in the morning,” DeSantis continued. “They haven’t done it lately, but they did it many months ago. We now have money where we can reroute them to sanctuary states like Delaware. And we’re gonna do that — to make sure we’re keeping people safe here.”

If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses,” DeSantis said at the time. “I will send them to Delaware and do that.”

“If he’s not going to support the border being secure, then he should be able to have everyone there,” he added.

JUST IN: "This is the golden age for the cartels since Biden became President," said Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis in his remarks about illegal immigration, at a roundtable in Miami on Monday. pic.twitter.com/N7gHei9OYX — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 7, 2022

Related