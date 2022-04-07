Deeply Troubling Message from Barack Obama

Barack Obama, President 44, Mr. Hope and Change, was back at the White House on Tuesday, hailed as if he were a returning Emperor. Biden was ignored in the rudest possible ways. There was a message in that alone, but another message is immediately concerning.

During his Wednesday evening speech, Obama, the pen and phone president, said there is “a demand for crazy on the internet” and it’s up to Silicon Valley and federal regulators to end it.

This is especially concerning because he is the one who kicked off the vast censorship against all political opponents on social media and legacy media. The pressure is on somewhat because Elon Musk, a 1st Amendment supporter, is now the largest shareholder in Twitter stock.

“I do think that there is a demand for crazy on the internet that we have to grapple with,” Obama said when asked about how social media should deal with so-called misinformation and disinformation on the internet.

Obama pointed to examples of how misinformation has plagued the U.S., with some still falsely believing that President Biden did not win the 2020 election, The Hill reported.

IT’S THE SMARTPHONE

He blamed the Smartphone, unsurprisingly.

Once the smartphone became the dominant medium of news consumption, Obama said, according to The Hill, there was “an erosion of accountability norms and standards in political life.”

Social media, meanwhile, allowed that corrosive content to “spread and accelerate,” according to the former king who now rules to some degree from behind the curtain. Most of his staff now fill the highest offices in the White House, along with Soros’s people.

“Roughly 40 percent of the country appears convinced that the current president was elected fraudulently and that the election was rigged,” Obama said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Uh, well…yeah, he wouldn’t like that.

He compared Russians in Ukraine not seeing Moscow’s military actions to Americans not seeing and agreeing on the [Left’s] facts in the “marketplace of ideas”.

“It is difficult for me to see how we can win the contest of ideas if, in fact, we are not able to agree on a baseline of facts that allow the marketplace of ideas to work.”

Did he see any of the stories about Hunter’s laptop – now confirmed?

To solve the problem, Obama, who was once described as the puppet master b demands “a combination of regulatory measures and industry norms.”

Obama likes to present his messages to the media in a cloud of vague mystery, but they know what he wants.

Beware, it’s coming, more censorship of Google, websites, journalism, social media, and it could come with some barbaric forms of punishment such as imprisonment. Who can forget the abusive raids on the homes and offices of Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, James O’Keefe, and others? For all the hatred Democrats espouse towards Putin, they have the potential to be just like him.

