DeSantis’s Fiery Response to Ministry of Truth- You “Won’t Get Away” with This

DHS is standing up a new Disinformation Governance Board to coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security, focused specifically on IRREGULAR MIGRATION [Sentinel’s caps] and Russia. Nina Jankowicz will head the board as executive director. She previously was a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright Public Policy Fellowship and oversaw Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute. ~ [Politico]commenting on the new Disinformation Governance Board

“It’s basically a Ministry of Truth”

“We reject this bureau in the state of Florida.”

“It’s the banality of evil”

“We’re not going to let Biden get away with this one. So we will be fighting back.”

Florida Governor DeSantis fired the first shot at the unconstitutional Disinformation Governance Board. “You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country, Governor Ron DeSantis says, adding Biden “won’t get away” with having a “Disinformation” board that can “silence critics.”

“You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country. We’re not going to let Biden get away with this one. So we will be fighting back,’”the Republican said on Friday at a news conference.

“When you’re not doing well, you have two options: You can try to do better. Or you can try to silence your critics. [The Biden Administration] is doing the latter,” he added.

“You MUST stop this. It’s a clear and disgraceful violation of the First Amendment. And the very definition of the “banality of evil,” he said.

The Biden Administration’s creation of a “disinformation” bureau within DHS is effectively a Ministry of Truth that is alien to our constitutional tradition. Florida rejects Biden’s attempt to enforce regime-approved narratives and to stifle dissent. pic.twitter.com/fSnU2gk97x — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 29, 2022

NOW – Florida will take action against the Biden administration’s new “Ministry of Truth”, says Gov. DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/SMuNgdDzou — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 29, 2022

Weaponizing Homeland Security

The Board is clearly aimed at anyone who disagrees with them about immigration, the war, and vaccines. DHS Secretary Mayorkas made it clear that the timing before the election was also deliberate.

If you are wondering what “irregular migration” is, it’s a euphemism for a planned invasion at the border by people pouring in illegally from around the world. If you google it, you will see euphemistic definitions and guides for people who want to exploit our open borders.

SENATOR TOM COTTON IS ON BOARD

Where are the rest of the Republicans? Nothing yet from the Republican leadership.

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked the new Board and the new czarina, a nut job who sings to her sick cult followers.

“I can already picture the screams of anguish in the Ministry of Truth’s re-education camps,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said. “I’ll do whatever you want! I promise! Just please don’t make me listen to any more of Nina Jankowicz’s singing!”

DeSantis ‘s fury was matched by Republican Senator Tom Cotton who said he would introduce legislation to have the new “Disinformation” board defunded.

He called it “unconstitutional” and “unAmerican.”

Where is everyone else? Hopefully, they are planing how to deal with this.

The Federal Government has no business creating a Ministry of Truth. The Department of Homeland Security’s “Disinformation Board” is unconstitutional and unamerican, and I’ll be introducing a bill to defund it. https://t.co/n3H9c8XGB1 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 29, 2022

