Nina Jankowicz Was Picked as Disinformation Csar to Mock Us

Whoever picks Biden’s staffing is mocking Americans who oppose them with the selection of the off-the-charts biased totalitarian Nina Jankowicz. She will serve as the new executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board.

Her appointment is a mockery of our entire American system. Can you picture the people behind the scenes working Biden laughing at us? The Board itself is an in-your-face attack. The Left is daring Americans to resist by weaponizing Homeland Security, but we’d better resist this.

The new executive director of the Orwellian Board, Nina Jankowicz is all over the Internet singing about “misinformation” to the tune of the Mary Poppins song ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’ Ironically, she is a purveyor of misinformation and disinformation.

In yet another song to her cult following, she is singing about having sex with a 14-year old Harry Potter.

She appears to be out of her mind to some of us.

SPREADING DISINFORMATION

She Debunked the Hunter Laptop Despite the Evidence

The Disinformation czarina, a self-described Russia expert, called Hunter Biden’s laptop a “Trump campaign product” tied to Russia. It has been verified but that doesn’t stop her from claiming it’s Russian disinformation.

“Back on the ‘laptop from hell,’ apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op,” she tweeted at the time. She added: “Trump says ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’”

Of course the person who lied about Hunter’s laptop will be the head of Biden’s Ministry of Truth… how very KGB of you. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 29, 2022

She now says it was just a live quote from both candidates during the debate. However, she let the biased tweet stand until now. It’s obvious she was spreading mis- and disinformation.

The new executive director now thinks that Elon Musk expanding free speech on social media would be bad for “marginalized communities”.

She’s All In on Cancel Culture

Jankowicz is aligned with the values and beliefs of Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post and Brandy Zadrozny of NBC News. They dox people for a living and try to get them canceled. They are the cancel culture.

Revolver News has catalogued many of her past tweets. They expose her, and her past involvement in Ukraine’s color revolution, as well as her current totalitarian views of free speech.

She looks and sounds like a Stalinist.

Revolver notes the following:

Nina used to work for the National Democratic Institute, a group funded by National Endowment for Democracy, USAID, and the State Department, among other agencies. NDI played a major role in Ukraine’s 2004 Orange Revolution — pretty much the archetypical color revolution. During her own time at NDI, Jankowicz managed “democracy assistance programs” in Belarus and Russia, and then received a Fulbright grant to provide “strategic communications” advice to the Ukrainian government. Back in the U.S., meanwhile, Nina’s scholarly talents cover topics like “gendered disinformation” (she invented the term, y’know!).

She’s obsessed with crazy. Whoever picks these people for Biden is laughing at us. The candidates like Jankowicz are a mockery.

Since moving back from Ukraine 5 years ago, I’ve dedicated my time to building awareness about the challenges of disinformation and the best practices from my research to overcome them. My writing, Congressional/parliamentary testimonies, and more: https://t.co/AEePnqrLj2 (3/) pic.twitter.com/o2I1sNJdyp — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) February 23, 2022

She would like to see patronizing men imprisoned. All of her tweets are obsessive, somewhat unstable, and radical Left. Read more at Revolver News.

The point, she explains, is that if you or I observed such behavior in real life, we would “call the police” and “law enforcement might make some arrests.” Really? Personally I would not call the police if I overheard a man say something patronizing on a train. pic.twitter.com/1AtDXJnDgq — Helen Andrews (@herandrews) April 28, 2022

