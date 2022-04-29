Durham Is Looking at Possible Charges of “Defrauding the Government”

Techno Fog, an attorney blogger, has the transcript of the latest hearing for indicted DNC/Hillary attorney Michael Sussman. Durham Confirmed that Christopher Steele is not a cooperating witness with the Special Counsel. Additionally, Durham is still investigating charges relating to “defrauding the government”.

Yesterday, April 27, there was a pre-trial hearing in the Michael Sussmann case relating to various evidentiary issues. Sussmann a former Perkins Coie partner, and former attorney for the DNC/Clinton Campaign (and Rodney Joffe), has been charged by Special Counsel John Durham with providing false statements to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in the fall of 2016.

Techno listed some notable disclosures.

THEY ARE STILL LOOKING AT “DEFRAUDING THE GOVERNMENT”

Joffe and Sussman pushed the Alfa Bank/Yotaphone hoax, not only to the CIA, but also to the legislative branch. And they didn’t stop on 2/9/2017. The lie “percolated” through various agencies of government and the private sector, Durham said.

Joffe’s not in the clear.

The court asked for an example, and the Special Counsel referenced 18 U.S.C. 1031, “which involves defrauding the government in connection with procurement and contract matters.” This has to do with the Georgia Tech/DARPA contract. In the Special Counsel’s own words:

Also, Laura Seago is the Fusion GPS employee who will testify.

Finally, the Special Counsel explained that “the VIPs, meaning Perkins Coie and the [Clinton] campaign” wanted the “Internet data” to be pulled for purposes of digging up information to damage Trump.

The court won’t consider Hillary Clinton’s tweet but will consider the rest under advisement.

Read the transcript:



US v Sussmann by Techno Fog

Related