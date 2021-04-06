Desperate Biden is going to fill in the gaps of the border wall









After halting the border wall in an instant, the Biden administration is considering starting up the wall construction. The administration halted the construction immediately upon taking office even though materials were paid for. They were simply left in place to rot.

Can you imagine how desperate they are to do this? It’s a complete humiliation. Where is the media on this?

Apparently, Biden is considering filling in the gaps in the wall.

Last month, about a quarter-million anonymous people poured in and spread out throughout the country. Some were MS-13 and other criminals while some were on the terror watch list. Some of the best we are getting are people who will immediately need welfare.

The Washington Times reports that the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told department employees last week that he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called “gaps” in the current barrier.

“It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” the secretary said.

“The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished,” he said.

He said those parts include “gaps,” “gates,” and areas “where the wall has been completed but the technology has not been implemented.”

Team Biden has also apparently decided to redo in some way, the agreements Trump made with Mexico and Central.

They must be desperate because they love open borders. It’s been too much for this administration.

