Desperate Democrats Want to Ban Admin from Probing Voter Fraud

Journalist Eric Dougherty reports that Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman just filed to ban the Trump administration and the Department of Justice from investigating voter fraud nationwide. The ban would include election records, ballot boxes, and voting machines.

Last week, U.S. Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY-10) and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also led 27 lawmakers who wrote to the Inspectors General for the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Postal Service (USPS), and the General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), asking the watchdogs to investigate the impact of the Trump administration’s diversion of law enforcement resources away from white-collar and corporate crime and in favor of immigration enforcement.

They claim that investigating election fraud is “fearmongering.”

An investigation isn’t fearmongering. It’s merely an investigation, and this one is based on evidence.

Keith Ellison’s tactic is to say that an investigation is intimidation: